© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My Raw interview W Indiana House of Representative Ryan Lauer. Appreciative 1st time I’ve met him.
Follow
1
Share
Report
10 views • June 18, 2021
MAAP Real Talk Show
State of Indiana house of representatives Ryan Lauer visit the floor at the Coliseum for the Audit Integrity USA here in Phoenix June 17, 2021. We MAAPMEDIA spoke with him briefly and hear what he had to say this is our first interview we will be catching up with him in October after the Audit is over.
Producer. Director Host George Nemeh
State of Indiana house of representatives Ryan Lauer visit the floor at the Coliseum for the Audit Integrity USA here in Phoenix June 17, 2021. We MAAPMEDIA spoke with him briefly and hear what he had to say this is our first interview we will be catching up with him in October after the Audit is over.
Producer. Director Host George Nemeh
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.