Simple answers to not so simple problems

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Orlando Owen, founder and creator of #feeldifferent speaking on what it's about and how it came to fruition.
At Feel Different, we help people build a healthy self esteem. This is the core element that other self help programs ignore.
To join or to learn more, visit us at https://feeldifferent.com/programs
#selfhelp #selfesteem #selfconfidence #lifechanging #mentalhealth
#confidence #selftransformation #lifebalance #orlandoowen #buildselfesteem #selfesteemfortherestofus