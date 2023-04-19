Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The money of American taxpayers has been "raped" by the CCP
3 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2er89d898e

Scott Mckay讲述美国人的傲慢和美国人对金钱的追求导致中共长期对美国政府机构的渗透和武器化，美国的纳税人的钱被中共掠夺。

April 17, 2023 #thetippingpoint show, interview with Scott Mckay @S7Gril11

Scott Mckay talked about American's arrogance and the endless pursuit of money that led to the CCP's long-term infiltration and weaponization of U.S. government agencies, and the money of American taxpayers has been "raped" by the CCP.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket