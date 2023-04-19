https://gettr.com/post/p2er89d898e
Scott Mckay讲述美国人的傲慢和美国人对金钱的追求导致中共长期对美国政府机构的渗透和武器化，美国的纳税人的钱被中共掠夺。
April 17, 2023 #thetippingpoint show, interview with Scott Mckay @S7Gril11
Scott Mckay talked about American's arrogance and the endless pursuit of money that led to the CCP's long-term infiltration and weaponization of U.S. government agencies, and the money of American taxpayers has been "raped" by the CCP.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.