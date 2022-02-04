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Doctor Rescuing Hospital Victims, Physically Removing Patients From Deadly Captivity
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82 views • February 04, 2022
At the end of 2021 we spoke with Dr. John Witcher of Mississippi, who got fired by his hospital for trying to prescribe his Covid patients ivermectin, a drug that is now confirmed to kill Covid in a laboratory setting. For giving that drug to people, Witcher was fired, while millions of medical “professionals” will never be punished at all for forcing the Covid vaccine on 5-year-olds and teenagers. It’s a disgusting world, full of evil. But Dr. Witcher is still fighting the good fight. Now, he is literally going directly into the killer hospitals and pulling patients out to save them from ventilators and a premature death.
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