GOING FULL ORWELL: HOMELAND SECURITY TO LAUNCH 'DISINFORMATION GOVERNANCE BOARD'

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
4826 subscribers
The US Department of Homeland Security announced yesterday that it is creating a "Disinformation Governance Board" to fight "disinformation." Heading up the new outfit is, not surprisingly, a highly political Democratic Party operative who is herself a spreader of disinformation. What could go wrong? Also today: Germany caves to EU on Russia oil embargo and...another day another aid package to Ukraine: Biden asked for $33 billion!!!