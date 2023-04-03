The Joy Of Gardening Cultivating A Regenerative And Sustainable Lifestyle With Foolproof Permaculture Strategies

In this episode, we connect with Kareen Erbe, the Founder of Broken Ground Permaculture. Kareen is a gardening expert that has helped thousands of individuals turn their spaces into delicious and sustainable edible landscapes.
As a permaculture educator, homesteader, food farmer, garden designer, and soil-builder, Kareen is committed to helping people cultivate their own food so that they can live sustainable and fulfilling lives…
To get gardening tips from Kareen for yourself, make sure you visit brokengroundpermaculture.com now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3bO8R6q
