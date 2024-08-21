BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Collapse of "DEI" - A Corporate Lie
18 views • 8 months ago

"DEI" (Diversity Equity and Inclusion) initiatives are built on a falsehood. As with anything... building without a proper fundation, yields unsustainable results, and that is precisely what we are witnessing in the world of DEI, "BRIDGE", and ESG. 

However, there is a widespread lack of understanding about what these issues are, where they came from, or why they are pulling back, which led me to making this video about the concept of DEI, where it came from, and the true reasons why we are now watching it fail. 

As large companies like Microsoft, Google and Meta begin dismantling their DEI programs... the writing is on the wall for one of the most divisive topics of the past few years. 

Keywords
globalismcorporatismesgdeibought science
