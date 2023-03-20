JD Farag - Prophecy Update 2023-03-19 Two Sides of the Same Coin (with worship)

JD Farag
fast forward 27 minutes if you don't want to hear the worship music
Prophecy Update 2023-03-19
Two Sides of the Same Coin with worship
Pastor JD explains why what we’re seeing in the world today are two sides of the same coin, and how we as Christians ought to live in light of this deception.
Transcript and Links at the Source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys0MjRicGJtP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=
