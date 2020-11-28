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When you Realize Life Doesn't Matter, it's Easy to Drop the Fear
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36 views • November 28, 2020
When we think our lives are so important, fear of what could happen comes into being. As organisms we want to extend our lives as much as possible, but when we look at the eons of evolution, as well as the Billions of people Who were on this planet before us, we realize just how small and insignificant we are. And this is said as a positive, as you are then much more able to drop all the fears that you might have.
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