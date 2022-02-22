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02/22/2022 China Insight
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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50 views • February 26, 2022
https://gnews.org/2063830/

February 22, Wuhan, Hubei. The CCP Government reported a total of 14 confirmed cases of Covid-19(CCP virus) in Wuhan. Citizens with travel records in Wuhan were immediately required to undergo nucleic acid testing.
On February 22, the CCP Government notified 9 districts in Chengdu, Sichuan, that they had become medium-risk areas due to new confirmed Covid infections. The CCP’s propaganda machine has caused a new wave of panic among the residents. As a result, the streets of Chengdu were empty once again.
Recently, the director of the Employment Department of the National Development and Reform Commission of the Communist China offered an interview with reporters. When commenting on the so-called “get rich together” national policy, the director said that the Chinese government’s strong financial resources should not be wasted on social welfare. China should prevent itself from falling into a “welfarism” trap and to encourage people to become lazy.
On February 20, the Daya Bay real estate in Huizhou, Guangdong witnessed a price collapse. Some owners have lost nearly 600k in real estate investment.
February 20th, Beijing. Pedestrians have discovered that some of the tree barks on the street are fake.
On February 20, Bozhou, Anhui. Six people are dead after an electric car fell into a ditch, including four children.
On February 15, Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province. In order to make a living, A delivery guy was ill but still continued to go out to deliver meals while holding his IV drop bottle.
On February 19, Zhongwei Village, Bantian Street, Longgang District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. It is suspected that the owner of a pet store was quarantined due to the epidemic, and the cats of the pet store were left inside the locked store starving.
Recently, in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, a woman’s apartment on the 23rd floor has caught fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found that the fire hydrant in the community was out of water. After waiting for nearly an hour, the firefighters finally put the fire out by carrying up water themselves.
On February 20, a homeowner in Changsha burned down a two-storeys house after he forgot to turn off the stove when drying his blanket.
On February 18, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, The reassumption of production at factories has not been easy. While factory owners complained about the lack of new workers, the workers complained about the long working hours – some have to work more than 15 hours a day.
On February 21, Zhoukou, Henan. The left-behind little boy cried in the classroom because he missed his parents, who are working very far away from home. The teacher sighed: The best gift for a child should be companionship from the parents.
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