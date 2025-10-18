© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if reality itself has been scripted and we’ve been cast as extras?
In this explosive Walk & Talk, we break down the psyops shaping our world:
🔹 Why Charlie Kirk’s assassination is most likely a psyop
🔹 How CBDCs are being rolled out through economic collapse and endless wars
🔹 Europe’s engineered downfall through mass migration (with real stories from Spain)
🔹 The alien deception and the next wave of AI chaos: android sex robots, OnlyFans creators, and automation
🔹 Mossad’s shocking confession: “We create a pretend world. We’re the producers. The world is our stage.
🔹 The hidden system of control: Vatican, Rockefeller Foundation, Rothschild banks, DARPA, and even Earth’s energy grids
🔹 Why the rapture is a fallacy and why Christ consciousness begins inside you, not outside
⚡ This isn’t doom and gloom. This is about waking up, unplugging from the matrix, and building real strength from the inside out.
