Episode #103 - The Psyop EXPOSED: CBDCs, Alien Deception & the System of Control
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
27 views • 2 days ago

What if reality itself has been scripted and we’ve been cast as extras?


In this explosive Walk & Talk, we break down the psyops shaping our world:


🔹 Why Charlie Kirk’s assassination is most likely a psyop

🔹 How CBDCs are being rolled out through economic collapse and endless wars

🔹 Europe’s engineered downfall through mass migration (with real stories from Spain)

🔹 The alien deception and the next wave of AI chaos: android sex robots, OnlyFans creators, and automation

🔹 Mossad’s shocking confession: “We create a pretend world. We’re the producers. The world is our stage.

🔹 The hidden system of control: Vatican, Rockefeller Foundation, Rothschild banks, DARPA, and even Earth’s energy grids

🔹 Why the rapture is a fallacy and why Christ consciousness begins inside you, not outside


⚡ This isn’t doom and gloom. This is about waking up, unplugging from the matrix, and building real strength from the inside out.


✨ Support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


📌 Subscribe now for more deep dives into spirituality, geopolitics, and how to break free from control.


💬 Comment below with your biggest takeaway or controversial take and share this episode with someone who needs to hear it.


👉🏽 If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!

transhumanismgreatresetcbdcsai2025consciousman7podcastthepsyopexposedaliendeceptionsystemofcontrol
