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Explanations Of Prion Disease, Kuru Disease And The Rare Gerstmnn Sträussler Scheinker Disease
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388 views • April 12, 2021
Prion disease is a neurological degeneration in the brains of bovine species (cattle) and in the brains of humans. Prion disease is a misfolding of a protein which then spreads to other proteins which in turn causes neurological damage. This is not caused by a virus or bacteria, it is a pathological malfunction that can occur spontaneously or by infection from another source of prions such as consuming infected beef or by an infected blood transfusion, etc. There is currently no cure and the final result is death.
Kuru disease is similar disease to prion disease and is caused by the practice of cannibalism with the consumption of human flesh, specifically brain matter and infected blood.
Gerstmnn Sträussler Scheinker disease is a very rare disease and is also similar to prion disease and is typically genetically related.
After you have watched this video about prions I strongly suggest that you watch this 19 minute video that also speaks on this subject in a more concerned and relatable manner at this link here ----> https://bit.ly/2QebwvF
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Kuru disease is similar disease to prion disease and is caused by the practice of cannibalism with the consumption of human flesh, specifically brain matter and infected blood.
Gerstmnn Sträussler Scheinker disease is a very rare disease and is also similar to prion disease and is typically genetically related.
After you have watched this video about prions I strongly suggest that you watch this 19 minute video that also speaks on this subject in a more concerned and relatable manner at this link here ----> https://bit.ly/2QebwvF
.
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