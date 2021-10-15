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Dr. Jane M. Orient MD speaks at the 78th Annual Meeting of AAPS, October 1, 2021
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Dr. Jane M. Orient MD speaks at the 78th Annual Meeting of AAPS, October 1, 2021
Medical Diagnosis Bridging Art & Science - Jane M. Orient, MD
AAPS Executive Director Jane M. Orient, MD speaks at the 78th Annual Meeting of AAPS, October 1, 2021, Pittsburgh, PA.
https://aapsonline.org/event/sept-30-to-oct-2-2021-aaps-78th-annual-meeting/
Noon- Lunch: Medical Diagnosis: Bridging Art and Science – Jane M. Orient, MD
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rumble.com/vndq84-medical-diagnosis-bridging-art-and-science-jane-m.-orient-md.html
Dr. Jane M. Orient MD speaks at the 78th Annual Meeting of AAPS, October 1, 2021
Dr. Jane M. Orient MD, 78th Annual Meeting of AAPS, October 1 2021.
Dr Jane M. Orient MD, 78th Annual Meeting of AAPS, October 1 2021
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/4tFDE7nrP2WrWRy - Kristall
Medical Diagnosis Bridging Art & Science - Jane M. Orient, MD
AAPS Executive Director Jane M. Orient, MD speaks at the 78th Annual Meeting of AAPS, October 1, 2021, Pittsburgh, PA.
https://aapsonline.org/event/sept-30-to-oct-2-2021-aaps-78th-annual-meeting/
Noon- Lunch: Medical Diagnosis: Bridging Art and Science – Jane M. Orient, MD
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rumble.com/vndq84-medical-diagnosis-bridging-art-and-science-jane-m.-orient-md.html
Dr. Jane M. Orient MD speaks at the 78th Annual Meeting of AAPS, October 1, 2021
Dr. Jane M. Orient MD, 78th Annual Meeting of AAPS, October 1 2021.
Dr Jane M. Orient MD, 78th Annual Meeting of AAPS, October 1 2021
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/4tFDE7nrP2WrWRy - Kristall
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