A Large Convoy with KFOR Engineering Equipment - Area of Kosovska Mitrovica - Locals Believe NATO will Dismantle Barricades of Serbs by Force. - 121922

From yesterday, Dec 19th. A large convoy with KFOR engineering equipment was spotted in the area of Kosovska Mitrovica.

Local residents believe that the NATO contingent will try to dismantle the barricades of the Serbs by force.

It should also be noted that today in the north of Kosovo, the officially announced exercises of the KFOR contingent are being held to ensure the freedom of movement of the international contingent in a crisis situation.