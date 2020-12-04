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ROBERT HASTINGS ~ UFO´s & The Military [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
Age Of Truth TV
Age Of Truth TV
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72 views • December 04, 2020
Lucas Alexander presents for "Age Of Truth*TV" - ROBERT HASTINGS ~ "UFO´s & The Military" an in-depth interview-documentary with UFO researcher and author Robert Hastings.


About Robert Hastings

Robert L. Hastings was born May 6, 1950, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Sandia Base, where atomic weapons were engineered. His father, Robert E. Hastings, was career U.S. Air Force, retiring in 1967 with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. In 1966--67, the Hastings family was stationed at Malmstrom AFB, Montana, during one peak period of UFO activity at nearby Minuteman nuclear missile sites. In March 1967, Hastings witnessed five UFOs being tracked on radar at the base air traffic control tower. He later learned that these "unknown targets" had been maneuvering near ICBM sites located southeast of the base. This experience ultimately led to his decades-long research into the UFO-nukes connection.

Hastings received a BFA in Photography at Ohio University in 1972, and worked as a photographic technician at Northern Illinois University for eight years. In 1981, after conducting numerous interviews with former and retired US Air Force personnel regarding their knowledge of nuclear weapons-related UFO incidents, Hastings ventured out on the college lecture circuit to speak about the U.S. government's cover-up on UFOs. To date, he has appeared at over 500 colleges and universities in the U.S. as well as Oxford University in England.

In 1986--88, Hastings retrained in Electron Microscopy at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, California, and received a certificate in Materials Science Applications. Between 1988 and 2002, he was employed as a laboratory analyst by Philips Semiconductors in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but continued lecturing at colleges in his spare time. Now retired, he continues to promote public awareness of the reality of UFO activity at nuclear weapons sites.

http://www.ufohastings.com


Age Of Truth Presents

"UFO´S & THE MILITARY"

Starring

Robert Hastings

Presented by

Lucas Alexander

for Age Of Truth TV


Production Team

Lauge Felix Black
Mike Kirkeby Pedersen
Gry Schaub
Erik Hansen-Hansen

Cinematographer

Lauge Felix Black

Post Production

Lucas Alexander
Lauge Felix Black

Music by: M:O:T:U (http://www.motuofficial.com)

Filmed on location at
Villa Wilder - Copenhagen - Denmark
November 2012

Interviewer contact: ([email protected])

© 2013 Age Of Truth*TV - All Rights Reserved


http://www.ageoftruth.dk


Other truth researchers include:

David Icke, Dr. Rauni Leena Luukanen Kilde, Alex Jones - Infowars.com, Linda Moulton Howe, Stewart Swerdlow, George Kavassilas, Andrew D. Basiago, Dr. Niels Harrit, Dr. Judy Wood, Arizona Wilder, Cathy O´Brien, Brice Taylor, Phil Schneider, Fritz Springmeier, Andrew Stec, Major Ed Dames, Alex Collier, Jordan Maxwell, Al Bielek, Foster Gamble, Charlotte Iserbyt, Christopher Hitchens, Cisco Wheeler, Michael Moore, Princess Kaoru Nakamaru, Dr. Bill Deagle, Dr. Fred Alan Wolf, Kevin Trudeau, Jesse Ventura, Art Bell, Coast 2 Coast Radio, George Noori, Project Camelot, Kerry Cassidy, Jay Parker, Mark Dice, Leonard Coldwell, John Harris, Mark Passino, Bob Dean, Laura Knight-Jadczyk, John Rhodes, Stan Deyo, Ted Gunderson, Richard Hoagland, Svali, Walter Tribe, Preston Nicols, Carol Rutz, Max Spiers, Miles Johnston.
Keywords
alienufomind controlspacenew world orderilluminaticonspiracies
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