Embracing Neo-Nazism

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‘Heart Of The Team’
* It turns out the journey from fascism to heroism now only takes a few months.
* Lib comedian honors a member of the [neo-nazi] Azov Battalion with a trophy — at the happiest place on earth?
* Zelensky virtually rings the NYSE opening bell?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 September 2022