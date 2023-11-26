Create New Account
Rep Ronny Jackson: If This Isn't Fixed It's The End Of Our Country...
Published 20 hours ago

Rep Ronny Jackson: If This Isn't Fixed It's The End Of Our Country...Rep Ronny Jackson: "Joe Biden has allowed hundreds and hundreds of thousands... Those people are consuming all of those resources now. It's an absolute shame. It will be the end of this country if we don't fix it."

human traffickingborder crisisillegal immigrantscartelsalien invasionopen southern border

