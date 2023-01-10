UP CLOSE WITH THE FERDINAND IN WAR THUNDER

Lets take a closer look at this monster in real life and in game. Ive done a few vids on this favorite and we get a good second match except: Modern tanks do not belong in WW2 combat play..Just sayin. This is one great play if you get an at tier match and its available for cash now too! Play It!!! Is this my last vid on this one? Who Knows! ;)
