Mark Trahant (Shoshone-Bannock): Boarding school bill advances
1 view
•
Published 14 hours ago
•
senate bill 1724: the truth and healing commission on indian boarding school policies
Keywords
american indianarizona state universityalaska nativeict newscastindian country todayindigenous communitieskillers of the flower moonshirley snevecannes film festivalamerican indian affairsjacob moorechaco culture national historical parkchachalu museum and cultural centerdeborah parkerpatricia michaelspauly denetclawtantoo cardinal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos