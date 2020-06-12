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PRESIDENT BOLSONARO OF BRAZIL TELLS THE PEOPLE TO ARM UP TO PREVENT A DICTATORSHIP TAKEOVER (VIDEO)
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120 views • June 12, 2020
This is wonderful to see, President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil asking the men and women of Brazil to get armed up with firearms to prevent any kind of dictatorship takeover, which is the goal of the Illuminati's New World Order agenda. Many people of the world see the the COVID-19 PLANdemic is a Fake/Hoax False Flag Event trying to create panic during the Common Annual Flu Season. They also see most government politicians are following the Zionist Jew orders for House Arrest, followed by Martial Law, and then Forced Vaccinations to usher in complete slavery of the masses. The people saw through the League of Nations and shut that down, and we are way past time to shut down its replacement called the United Nations. He further says that government should fear the people rather than the people fear the government!!! This sounds similar to the people of the USA during its very beginning back in 1776. NEVER give up any FREEDOMS for any reason, especially a False sense of security. Asking government to protect you from government, NEVER ends well for the people.
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Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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