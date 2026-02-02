Dr. Amandha Vollmer: Mind-Body Healing & Natural Health Secrets

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week, we are honored to have Dr. Amanda Vollmer on the podcast! Dr. Vollmer is a brilliant mind in the terrain movement, and we had a phenomenal discussion about health and healing.
Our conversation explored masculine vs. feminine health—how each manifests, their stages, and the unique dynamics involved.
We also delved into the profound connection between the mind and body, a topic that invites deep exploration. We eventually tied this concept to the relationship between trauma and disease.
Additionally, we discussed the use of interventions, including the delicate balance between what is natural and what might be considered unnatural. Dr. Vollmer shared her insights on several interventions and modalities she has studied over the years. She is an absolute fountain of knowledge!
I hope you enjoy this episode!
Keep up with me (socials)
/ beyond.terrain
https://linktr.ee/beyondterrain
Our vision at Beyond Terrain is best supported by sharing our work!
Joining our private terrain community is also a wonderful way to support what we do here at Beyond Terrain.
https://beyondterrain.com/beyond-terr...
Learn more from and support our esteemed guest, Dr. Amanda Vollmer
https://yummy.doctor/ [https://yummy.doctor/]
https://linktr.ee/Yummy.doctor
0:00 Intro
1:25 What is Health?
5:25 Masculine vs. Feminine Health
12:30 Mind Body Connection
20:00 Trauma and Disease
28:10 Using Interventions
39:00 Different types of Interventions
50:54 Final Thoughts