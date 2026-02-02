Dr. Amandha Vollmer: Mind-Body Healing & Natural Health Secrets

This week, we are honored to have Dr. Amanda Vollmer on the podcast! Dr. Vollmer is a brilliant mind in the terrain movement, and we had a phenomenal discussion about health and healing.





Our conversation explored masculine vs. feminine health—how each manifests, their stages, and the unique dynamics involved.





We also delved into the profound connection between the mind and body, a topic that invites deep exploration. We eventually tied this concept to the relationship between trauma and disease.





Additionally, we discussed the use of interventions, including the delicate balance between what is natural and what might be considered unnatural. Dr. Vollmer shared her insights on several interventions and modalities she has studied over the years. She is an absolute fountain of knowledge!





I hope you enjoy this episode!





0:00 Intro

1:25 What is Health?

5:25 Masculine vs. Feminine Health

12:30 Mind Body Connection

20:00 Trauma and Disease

28:10 Using Interventions

39:00 Different types of Interventions

50:54 Final Thoughts