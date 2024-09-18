Inflation Incoming! The FED Is Poised For Rate Cuts & BOTH Political Parties Refuse To Challenge DEBT. Truth Bombs Today With CMG Founder Paul Stone

An economic tsunami is coming and BOTH political parties are offering another series of FALSE solutions. Another round of inflation is eminent, and to solve the crushing impact, Americans now get to choose between price controls & public welfare a la Kamala OR tariffs & corporate welfare a la Trump.Show more





Both candidates refuse to address the national debt, deficit and grotesque (criminal) government spending or the insanity of reserve/fractional banking & finance. The Election Circus has come to town and Americans continue to grapple with one insane headline after another but no REAL discourse or solutions.





This has economists like Jeffrey Tucker predicting grocery rationing and price controls within 4 years. There is likely another wave of inflation coming. This time it will meet with a promise to use every coercive power of government to prevent increases in prices on groceries and rents.





He also predicts a devastating housing crisis. As for rental units, the only result will be fewer amenities, new charges, new fees for what used to be free, less service, and a dramatically reduced incentive to build new units.





The short term future is bleak, but the GREAT news is that many Americans are waking up to the REALITY, that our solutions are NOT in Washington, DC. Nor will they come from either political candidate.





Only YOU can save yourself and today the founder and CEO of Colonial Metals Group Paul Stone walks us through the rapidly evolving financial situation and how to survive and even THRIVE in the chaotic future.





Show Resources & Links:





A Creek, to a Flood, to a Desert - Substack by Paul Stone

https://thepaulstone.substack.com/p/a-creek-to-a-flood-to-a-desert?r=3ibp9g&triedRedirect=true





Grocery Rationing within Four Years- By Jeffrey Tucker.

There is likely another wave of inflation coming. This time it will meet with a promise to use every coercive power of government to prevent increases in prices on groceries and

