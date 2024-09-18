BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Inflation Incoming! The FED Is Poised For Rate Cuts & BOTH Political Parties Refuse To Challenge DEBT. Truth Bombs Today With CMG Founder Paul Stone
shannonjoytoo
shannonjoytoo
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 7 months ago

An economic tsunami is coming and BOTH political parties are offering another series of FALSE solutions. Another round of inflation is eminent, and to solve the crushing impact, Americans now get to choose between price controls & public welfare a la Kamala OR tariffs & corporate welfare a la Trump.Show more


Both candidates refuse to address the national debt, deficit and grotesque (criminal) government spending or the insanity of reserve/fractional banking & finance. The Election Circus has come to town and Americans continue to grapple with one insane headline after another but no REAL discourse or solutions.


This has economists like Jeffrey Tucker predicting grocery rationing and price controls within 4 years. There is likely another wave of inflation coming. This time it will meet with a promise to use every coercive power of government to prevent increases in prices on groceries and rents.


He also predicts a devastating housing crisis. As for rental units, the only result will be fewer amenities, new charges, new fees for what used to be free, less service, and a dramatically reduced incentive to build new units.


The short term future is bleak, but the GREAT news is that many Americans are waking up to the REALITY, that our solutions are NOT in Washington, DC. Nor will they come from either political candidate.


Only YOU can save yourself and today the founder and CEO of Colonial Metals Group Paul Stone walks us through the rapidly evolving financial situation and how to survive and even THRIVE in the chaotic future.


_______________________________

Show Resources & Links:


A Creek, to a Flood, to a Desert - Substack by Paul Stone

https://thepaulstone.substack.com/p/a-creek-to-a-flood-to-a-desert?r=3ibp9g&triedRedirect=true


Grocery Rationing within Four Years- By Jeffrey Tucker.

There is likely another wave of inflation coming. This time it will meet with a promise to use every coercive power of government to prevent increases in prices on groceries and

CSID: c7e2a165ca4c644c


Keywords
inflationcutsrate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy