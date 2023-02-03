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FPN Interview with Robert & Jaime Agee of Banners4Freedom - Live
1-17-2023
Links to Connect with Banners4Freedom
Website @ https://www.banners4freedom.com/
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Twitter @ https://twitter.com/RealB4Freedom
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Find the OpenVAERS # @ https://openvaers.com/covid-data
This Is The Kingdom (feat. Pat Barrett) | Elevation Worship
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wEFHy-NSW8I&feature=youtu.be