RT News September 28, 2024 6AM GMT

Sept 28, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
A new wave of Israeli strikes is reported in the Lebanese capital overnight, as casualties mount. Our correspondent in Beirut at the scene of a massive IDF attack - while another nearby strike reportedly targeted the Hezbollah chief. Russia condemns Israel's bombardment of Lebanon at the United Nations Security Council. That's as dozens of diplomats walk out in protest during the Israeli Prime Minister's own speech in the UN General Assembly.