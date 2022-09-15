The Truth About Social Distancing

The term 'social distancing' predates the pandemic phenomenon. It was used by social scientists to describe Stage One in bullying and workplace mobbing. So when the elites locked down the planet and imposed their will on the populace, they didn't even bother to come up with a new term. How many people even noticed?





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com