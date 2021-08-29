SK Telecom Uses 5G "Augmented Reality" to Bring Fire-Breathing Dragon to Baseball Park

THEY CAN CREATE A FALSE REALITY AND MAKE YOU BELIEVE IN WHAT YOU SEE!!! THEY CAN EVEN TAKE THE LIES YOU HAVE BEEN SPOON FED, ALL OF YOUR LIFE AND MAKE THEM MATERIALIZE RIGHT BEFORE YOUR EYES!Now what could they do with this? Fake Alien invasion? Fake 2nd coming of Christ? Who knows with our sinister governments. More you may find of interest:SK Telecom Uses 5G "Augmented Reality" to Bring Fire-Breathing Dragon to Baseball ParkThe unvaxed spouse that is being restricted. If only she would get vaxed she could be free he says.TWO FACED PFIZER CEO SAYS HE WILL NOT GET THE VAX - HOW ABOUT A ROPE?A message from the unvaxxed to the vaxxed. Polite. Eloquent. To the point. Brilliant.BLACK LIGHTS TO MAKE THE VACCINATED GLOW IN THE DARK? LISTEN TO WHAT THIS COP HAS TO SAY. HEADS UP!More Vaccine Bloodwork: Blood Cells Reportedly Clotting After VaccineDr Tenpenny Pfizer Whistleblower Claims To Have Documentation of 200,000 dead in less than a weekMan has something to say about restaurants that will only serve the vaccinatedICU NURSE - ''You're being lied to about COVID.'' Some things you need to knowMEDICAL STUDY PROVES HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE KILLS CANCER CELLS2.1 million dead already. Tens of millions injured. We are paying for our own extermination SHOCKINGVegans chain themselves to poultry processing machine all is well until someone turns on the machineThese people can't be human. Alien Vaccine? Check out the movement of this dudes neck area!Miscarriage Rate In Vaccinated Women Has Shot Up To 80%! That Means It Working Correctly Right?These people can't be human. Alien Vaccine? Check out the movement of this dudes neck area!You have a right NOT to wear a covering over your face. 2 Corinthians 3:18 - Peggy HallJournalists are DYING from the same "vaccines" they've been pushing. What comes around...Murder by Ventilator. It is happening all across this country as a way to treat Covid.DON'T GET BAMBOOZLED INTO GETTING TESTED (Do a SCREENING instead) -- Peggy HallNEW DEATH CAMP WITH INCINERATOR IDENTIFIED ON GOOGLE MAPS - BEING BUILT RIGHT NOWMAGA IS THE 5TH AND HIGHEST DEGREE IN THE CHURCH OF SATAN HIERARCHY - THE PLAN WAS NOT FOR USIndian military vaccinates troops at a base and many drop dead on the spot - this is not a drill