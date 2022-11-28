https://gnews.org/articles/535237
Summary：On November 23rd, citizens of the New Federal State of China continued their demonstrations against the Pacific Alliance Group and Paul Hastings. A frontline fellow fighter named Jiajia shared with us two brief stories showing the impression that the New Federal State of China's impact is unintentionally growing.
