63 Years of Nakba (MIRRORED)Mirrored from You Tube channel Amandla Manasra at:-To reply to the Gaza youth Manifesto, and with no additional words to the ones spoken with true heart on this video, we give you, The Manifesto. A simple, true, self-explanatory, expression of what we're sick of.As these days mark the 63rd memory of the Nakba, our people all around the world, revolt, and object to the injustice and hatred we are met with on a day to day basis, just because we're Palestinians and just because we exist.I urge your humanity and your conscience, to spread on this video, so the 15th of May 1948, wouldn't ever be forgot, and so Palestinians would once more have their freedom and rights back; especially the right of return.Salamat,Two randoms from Palestine.P.S. Offensive comments to any race, nationality or religion will be removed.كرد على بيان شباب غزة، وبدون أي كلمات إضافية للكلمات الصادقة من القلب التي قيلت في هذا الفيديو، نقدم نحن لكم "البيان" والذي هو تعبيرنا البسيط والصريح والغاني عن الشرح، الذي يعبر عن كل الأشياء "اللي احنا زهقنا منها".في هذه الأيام التي تمثل الذكرى الثالثة والستين للنكبة، شعبنا في مختلف أنحاء العالم ينتفض ويحتج على الظلم والكراهية التي نعامل بها على أساس يومي، فقط "علشان احنا فلسطينية".أنا أحث إنسانيتكم وضمائركم لتنشروا بياننا، لكي يبقى 15-5-1948 يوما لا ينسى في تاريخ الشعوب، ولكي يستعيد الفلسطينيون حريتهم وحقوقهم، وخاصة حقهم في العودة.سلامات،عشوائيان من فلسطين.ملاحظة: اي تعليق مهين او جارح لاي عرق، او هوية، او معتقد سيتم حذفه.