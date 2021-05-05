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Confirmation Of PCR Test Containing Darpa Hydrogel, Lithium And 'Planned Genocide'
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860 views • May 05, 2021
I just received very disturbing news from Slovakia, where a hospital lab personnel in Bratislavia conducted a study on the COVID PCR Tests and concluded the test swabs that they jam up your nose all the way to the brain are implanting Darpa Hydrogels in your body.
Sources:
https://prepareforchange.net/2021/04/24/from-slovakia-hospital-covid-pcr-tests-found-to-be-tool-for-genocide/
Download the full study in PDF format.
https://truth11.files.wordpress.com/2021/04/4.2-analysis-of-pcr-test-swabs-.pdf
https://truth11.com/2021/04/30/an-analysis-of-test-sticks-from-covid-pcr-tests-by-a-hospital-in-slovakia-confirms-genocide-pdf/
Sources:
https://prepareforchange.net/2021/04/24/from-slovakia-hospital-covid-pcr-tests-found-to-be-tool-for-genocide/
Download the full study in PDF format.
https://truth11.files.wordpress.com/2021/04/4.2-analysis-of-pcr-test-swabs-.pdf
https://truth11.com/2021/04/30/an-analysis-of-test-sticks-from-covid-pcr-tests-by-a-hospital-in-slovakia-confirms-genocide-pdf/
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