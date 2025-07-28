ROBOTS Possessed by AI Demons?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Are robots taking over the world? What if AI has become so advanced that it's now possessed by demons? In this mind-blowing video, we explore the dark side of artificial intelligence and the possibility of robots being controlled by malevolent entities. From eerie AI-generated voices to unsettling robot behavior, we'll delve into the creepy world of AI demons and ask the question: can robots be possessed? Will they be? Watch to find out!
If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:
https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/
IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH!
https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support
VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:
https://think-about-it-shop.fourthwall.com/
DETOX HEAVY METALS:
https://coseva.com/?ref=thinkaboutit
WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!
EMAIL:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.