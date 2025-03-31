BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - The Coming Battle: A Complete History of the National Banking Money Power in the United States by M. W. Walbert
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
196 followers
Follow
400 views • 4 weeks ago

In "The Coming Battle: A Complete History of the National Banking Money Power in the United States," M. W. Walbert delivers a meticulously researched and impassioned account of the profound and often detrimental influence wielded by financial elites throughout American history. The book opens with a poignant quote from Andrew Jackson, setting the stage for a narrative that exposes the ongoing struggle for economic justice in the face of concentrated financial power. Walbert traces the origins of this power back to the founding of the first Bank of the United States, detailing the contentious debates between figures like Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson, who foresaw the potential for banks to undermine democratic principles. He chronicles the bank's tumultuous history, highlighting its role in orchestrating financial panics and wielding political influence, often at the expense of the public good. Walbert further explores the rise of the "modern money power," an international consortium of financiers who, he argues, have exerted control over governments and economies worldwide. He criticizes the demonetization of silver in 1873 as a pivotal moment in the consolidation of this power, illustrating how deceptive legislative tactics and lobbying efforts have shaped economic policy to benefit the few at the expense of the many. Ultimately, Walbert calls for the "dethronement" of the money power, advocating for a return to a system where currency issuance is controlled by the government, not private interests. His work serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of unchecked financial power and emphasizes the need for reform to safeguard American democracy and economic justice.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

