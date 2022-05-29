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Sunday Long Live Radio 📻 OPERATION WARP SPEED is GO🚚
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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274 views • May 29, 2022
President Donald John Trump - I'm gonna hold you to this thumbnail

All is in place - #RUSSIARUSSIARUSSIA is kaputski, as well as the PANTSUITWARPIG herself, Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton, the Yak, and her subordinate demons, such as Michael Sussman, among others

https://tinyurl.com/yakhdu99 -first, a bit of fun🔥

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BbSslYEzFI - Outside the NRA Convention yesterday; it's in TEXAS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DztmJ59pHMl7/ - MASS DIE OFF! - Military SUES Over Vaccine Mandate! - Government ADMITS To Mass Casualties From Jab!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/L10YiFneS6Ca/ - SHOCKING! MILLIONS Died From Vaccine! - The Numbers They DON'T Want You To See!

https://rumble.com/v16jnw9-john-f.-kennedy-secret-societies-speech-transcript.html

https://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/68185 - The passing of the great race,: or, The racial basis of European history by Grant

https://odysee.com/black-rifle-coffee-going-broke-brcc-hit:471bd2a64ff81de5b4514481196c2efbfb4657da

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rUcdyWOPejkT/ - EXPOSED !! PFIZER CEO SAYS IT’S THEIR DREAM TO REDUCE THE POPULATION BY 50 PERCENT IN 2023 !!

https://rumble.com/v16b77d-reported-the-fbi-had-a-recording-of-the-threat-made-against-robb-elementary.html

https://www.lc.org/newsroom/details/california-approves-public-orgy-folsom-street-fair-is-back-again-1 - Folsom St FAIR ORGY

https://rumble.com/v16fzlh-massachusetts-the-state-of-our-state-may-28-2022.html
Keywords
false flagwbn324psyopjohn durhamhillary diane rodham clintonrussiarussiarussiarea bowperversiongun grabpresident donald john trumppfizerplandemicscamdemicoperation warp speeddianna plossalbert bourlasoyop
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