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Is Earth a Prison-Planet Reincarnation Trap or a Learning School?
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149 views • May 28, 2022
Source: Ayahuasca Canada "The Prison Planet Reincarnation Trap" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAm-tgqxVcc
Quote: "Robert Morning Sky, a truth seeker of the Hopi and Apache traditions, tells a story he learned from his people about a race of beings who knew no limitations, who existed far outside this physical universe. One day one of them declared his intention to visit Earth and take on a body just for the adventure of it, for the experience. His friends cautioned him, as this universe had a reputation as amnesia-producing, a place of no return. But the entity laughed that off and promised to come back after one lifetime. Centuries passed, and the entity never came home. One of his comrades decided to enter the physical world to go look for his friend. He promised not to get lost in matter and to return with the other individual. More centuries passed, and neither being returned. So another immortal entered physical mass, and he also never came back. In time many members of these unlimited beings incarnated in human form, and the story goes, none of them has yet gone home." So that’s today’s topic – is earth a spiritual lesson school where souls come down here to learn beautiful spiritual lessons or is it a soul trap and if it is a soul trap what the hell is that all about. And it’s not like this soul trap idea is a new line of thought, an early pre-Christian religion called Gnosticism studied the whole reincarnation trap like 2000 years ago and they said some entities called the Archons and a Demiurge who figured he was God set this all up. And there’s a whole body of literature available on that if you want to take a look. But one of the big questions for me is what would be the benefit for these Archons if that is in fact what is going on? And for the answer to that question we have to look no further than Robert Monroe of the Monroe Institute who said not only are we on a prison planet but the Archons use human beings like a kind of livestock. Because we generate something he called loosh energy. And apparently we generate this energy when we’re in a low vibratory state like depression or anger or other negative mind state. And this loosh energy is apparently food for the Archons or it has some other value.
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
Quote: "Robert Morning Sky, a truth seeker of the Hopi and Apache traditions, tells a story he learned from his people about a race of beings who knew no limitations, who existed far outside this physical universe. One day one of them declared his intention to visit Earth and take on a body just for the adventure of it, for the experience. His friends cautioned him, as this universe had a reputation as amnesia-producing, a place of no return. But the entity laughed that off and promised to come back after one lifetime. Centuries passed, and the entity never came home. One of his comrades decided to enter the physical world to go look for his friend. He promised not to get lost in matter and to return with the other individual. More centuries passed, and neither being returned. So another immortal entered physical mass, and he also never came back. In time many members of these unlimited beings incarnated in human form, and the story goes, none of them has yet gone home." So that’s today’s topic – is earth a spiritual lesson school where souls come down here to learn beautiful spiritual lessons or is it a soul trap and if it is a soul trap what the hell is that all about. And it’s not like this soul trap idea is a new line of thought, an early pre-Christian religion called Gnosticism studied the whole reincarnation trap like 2000 years ago and they said some entities called the Archons and a Demiurge who figured he was God set this all up. And there’s a whole body of literature available on that if you want to take a look. But one of the big questions for me is what would be the benefit for these Archons if that is in fact what is going on? And for the answer to that question we have to look no further than Robert Monroe of the Monroe Institute who said not only are we on a prison planet but the Archons use human beings like a kind of livestock. Because we generate something he called loosh energy. And apparently we generate this energy when we’re in a low vibratory state like depression or anger or other negative mind state. And this loosh energy is apparently food for the Archons or it has some other value.
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
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