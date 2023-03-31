124-Richard Urban-Solving Today’s Problems with a God-centered and Abstinence-centered Worldview

God must come first for any solution to the world's problems to happen. Furthermore, Richard discusses how the Unification Principle, revealed by Rev. Sun Myung Moon, presents a Biblical worldview with additional insight and understanding.
A core understanding is that The Human Fall involved a premature sexual relationship. This understanding helps us to understand the world's problems, and specifically the rampant sexual confusion and corruption.
