HOW THE WAR ON IVERMECTIN OPENED PIERRE KORY’S EYES
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published 15 hours ago

Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance President, Dr. Pierre Kory, discusses his new book ‘The War on Ivermectin,’ launched in partnership with ICAN Press. The War on Ivermectin is the personal and professional narrative of Dr. Kory and his crusade to recommend a safe, inexpensive, generic medicine as the key to ending the pandemic. 


‘The War on Ivermectin’ marks the launch of ICAN Press, a new division of The Informed Consent Action Network. Order your copy directly from ICAN, at ICANDECIDE.SHOP, today!


