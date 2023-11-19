Create New Account
32 people of one Palestinian family killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza
Published 21 hours ago

32 members of one Palestinian family in southern Gaza have been killed in 48 hours following intensive Israeli airstrikes resulting the family become one of those erased from population records in the besieged enclave.

Mirrored - TRT World

genocidegazaisraeli war crimes

