32 people of one Palestinian family killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza

32 members of one Palestinian family in southern Gaza have been killed in 48 hours following intensive Israeli airstrikes resulting the family become one of those erased from population records in the besieged enclave.
Mirrored - TRT World
