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"We are not neutral. These are principled positions that do not accept compromise, and do not accept political deals."
Abdul-Malik al-Houthi declares Yemen's loyalty to Iran, the only country that stood with Yemen at the official level during its darkest hours. He calls on the entire Islamic world to unite as one rank.
"And it was incumbent upon Us to grant victory to the believers."