Ticks That Make Everyone to Be Vegan ~ A Tree Hugging Vegans Dream ~

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In today's discussion we will talk about the tick invasion and the threat of Alpha-gal syndrome, in which I believe has lab origins just as the Lyme disease that was deployed by ticks came from the lab on Plum Island. We will also explain how the new tick disease is a vegan extremist dream come true, in that it will cause people to be allergic to red meat, and how I believe it is really a scare tactic to get you to take a vaccine that will give you the virus.
References:
- E477: THE HIGHWIRE: MAHA RISING, DATA CENTER DISRUPTION & THE TICK INVASION?
https://rumble.com/v7a6qae-episode-477-maha-rising-data-center-disruption-and-the-tick-invasion.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
- The Simpsons: Episode – "The Fool Monty"
https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/House_Cat_Flu
- Conspiracy Theory With Jesse Ventura S02E01 Plum Island
https://archive.org/details/conspiracy-theory-with-jesse-ventura-s-02-e-01-plum-island