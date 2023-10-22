AJ+: “They Could Kill Me At Any Time” Life Under Israeli Occupation (mirrored)

MIrrored from YouTube channel AJ+ at:-
https://youtu.be/ZjKVpbXRvJo?si=m4z2WKcbdP4fYsuf
6 Sept 2022 #Palestinian #Occupation #AhedTamimiPalestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi captured international attention after she served eight months in an Israeli prison for slapping an Israeli soldier. Sine then, she and Dena Takruri have teamed up to write a book about this experience and growing up under military occupation. On the eve of the book’s publication, Dena catches up with the young activist, now 21, seen by many as an icon of Palestinian resistance.
You can order a copy of They Called Me A Lioness: A Palestinian Girl’s Fight For Freedom here: ttps://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/634628/they-called-me-a-lioness-by-ahed-tamimi-and-dena-takruri/
#Palestinian #AhedTamimi #Occupation
Subscribe for more videos: https://ajplus.co/subscribe
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ajplus/
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ajplusenglish
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ajplus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.