Private Investigator Training Requirements by Province

Thinking about becoming a private investigator in Canada? This video breaks down the training hours, exam requirements, and licensing bodies across provinces like Ontario, Alberta, B.C., Quebec, and Manitoba. Get a clear comparison so you can choose the right path for your future in private investigations. Learn more: https://trainingcentrecanada.ca