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** TRAFFICKING IN PERSONS REPORT - JUNE 2020 **
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35 views • June 27, 2020
** Secretary Pompeo's remarks on the virtual release of the Trafficking in Persons Report
**U.S. Department of State
Secretary Pompeo's remarks on the virtual release of the Trafficking in Persons Report, with Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump and Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons John Richmond, at the Department of State, on June 25, 2020.
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSvPdYqsaVo
Report - https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/2020-TIP-Report-Complete-062420-FINAL.pdf
**U.S. Department of State
Secretary Pompeo's remarks on the virtual release of the Trafficking in Persons Report, with Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump and Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons John Richmond, at the Department of State, on June 25, 2020.
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSvPdYqsaVo
Report - https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/2020-TIP-Report-Complete-062420-FINAL.pdf
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