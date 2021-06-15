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End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 11: Rabbis Confirm: (The False) Messiah Is Coming, September 2021
The Diamond Report
The Diamond Report
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End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 11: Rabbis Confirm: (The False) Messiah Is Coming, September 2021

This video was originally produced and published in June, 2021. Further confirmation of what we've been saying all along in the End Times Dates series... that September 2021 will be a prophetic month. In this episode, Doug shares a video clip from a California pastor who unknowingly confirms - and expounds upon - what Doug has been saying in his video series since March 2019: that September 2021 might be the start of the final seven years on planet earth (also known as "Daniel's 70th Week"). The pastor mentions some key Orthodox Jewish Rabbis who have been stating on the record that their "messiah" - the moshiach - will make his appearance in September of this year during Yom Kippur. Doug believes it might be to help facilitate the "peace treaty" as mentioned in Daniel 9:27. The Jewish "moshiach" will be the biblical antichrist at the halfway point in the final seven years which would be by 2025, if not sooner. A further revelation about the gematria number "618" is explained in this video as well.

PLAYLIST OF ALL EPISODES: http://www.takeittothelordinprayer.com

Revelation Timeline graphic (Original timeline by The Fuel Project + Dates Added by The Diamond Report, based on www.2028end.com) - https://1drv.ms/u/s!Aku-IsIoYig4q0ItEHpbVEjZoOkP (Click VIEW ORIGINAL for full-size)

References:

Source Video: "MESSIAH IS COMING | Sunday Worship Service | 10 AM" - https://youtu.be/jROqV5IXIpQ and also https://calvarysanclemente.org/sermons/messiah-is-coming-prophecy-update/

Pastor Davis' Sermon Notes - https://calvarysanclemente.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/MESSIAH-IS-COMING.pdf

PROPAGANDA ARTICLE: "Christians Anoint Young Rabbi as 'False Messiah'" - https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/christians-anoint-young-rabbi-as-false-messiah/

"618 Angel Number" – Meaning and Symbolism - https://angelnumber.org/618-angel-number/

The Yanuka / Rav Shlomo Yehuda's Bio PDF - https://1drv.ms/b/s!Aku-IsIoYig4yEyMKypSsMW0OkUc?e=28B3nm

The Yanuka / Rav Shlomo Yehuda's YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnmDVPeumLyddHw3Ta1vVlw

"Perfect Harmony" Article About The Yanuka - https://mishpacha.com/perfect-harmony-6/

The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org

The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im

Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com

"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu

Anthony Patch - http://www.anthonypatch.com (CERN, A.I., Mark Of The Beast System)
Support Anthony's Research: http://www.subscribestar.com/anthony-patch

"Project Rooftop" Paper (FREE DOWNLOAD) - https://www.anthonypatch.com/patreon/AnthonyPatch-ProjectRooftop.pdf

The Diamond Report - http://www.thediamond.report

**Announcing a new place to find my "Take It To The Lord In Prayer - End Times Dates" videos.**

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Keywords
biblegodjesusjewish messiahanthony patchisraelthird templedoug diamondthe diamond reportmark of the beastend timesrevelationantichrist666moshiach2028 endend times propheciespeace treatyrevelation timelinethe book of revelationgematriajewish rabbiend times datesshlomo yehudathe yanuka
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