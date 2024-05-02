The Moho





May 2, 2024





Heartbreaking 8 weeks old puppy his skull was bashed in due to human caused, crying in pain!!!





We received an URGENT call last evening. An 8 week old husky pup was brought into the shelter with his head smashed. This injury was definitely human caused. The people that surrendered him stated that they found him on their street. He was rushed to a hospital and they are trying to save his life. BB Bear is stable but totally out of it.…X-rays are SHOCKING. The police are involved.





