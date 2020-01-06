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AMV- Your Lie in April- The Dance
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10 views • January 06, 2020
I thought this song represents the feeling with the story told in Your Lie in April. So I put this together. I hope you enjoy this and continue to be one of the "Effective".
Song Used:
The Dance
Anime Used:
Your Lie in April (Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso or 四月は君の嘘)
Song Used:
The Dance
Anime Used:
Your Lie in April (Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso or 四月は君の嘘)
Keywords
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