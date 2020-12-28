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Ojai California Vortex on Weather Radars
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39 views • December 28, 2020
Have watched this for several years now. There is nothing that would create this like a radar sweep. Ojai California has been the site of hauntings and a rumored Dimensional Vortex doorway out of the world. I cannot explain this, let me know what you think. I decided to take my camera and film this for you. A perfectly round circle highlighted against storms. I used both the MyWeather and 1Weather app radars to verify the app wasn't at fault and it is not.
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