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Best Thyroid Tests, Best Aspirin, Best Milk? Worst Toxins, Healthier Brain, Pain Relief- Health News
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35 views • January 12, 2020
Read The Comments To Join The Discussion!
By Cory Edmund Endrulat, INHC
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoryHealth
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE BY CLICKING THE RED BUTTON ABOVE, CLICK THE BELL FOR NOTIFICATIONS
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We Can Build A Community By Interacting With Content Creators Alike Yourself Of The Real World And On This Platform, For Free Open Thought, Innovation (By Willingness To Challenge Existing Beliefs Or Be Open To New Ideas), Ideas And Expansions Of Knowledge. The Key Here Above All Is To Get People Thinking (And More Aware), If You Agree With This IDEA And Want To Expand Upon It To How You See Best Fit, Become Part Of The Community, Feel Free To Share, Like and Subscribe To Your Free Will. Humanity Has Work To Be Done, And By Seeing The Content For Yourself, May You Ask Questions About Everything And Anything, Comment And Critique, All Criticism Is Accepted And Taken Into Respectful Consideration. The Choices Upon Your Consciousness Is On You (And So You May See First-Person The Information Shared, And The Content Produced, Decide For Yourself), The Power Is With You (And So You May Put Information Into Transformation); This Work May Consist Of Analysis Meant To Be Empowering In Order To Show This Innate Power You Have; The Innate Blueprint Within Nature. This Is Real, Unscripted And Open For Dispute, Controversy And Debate; But Upon Morality, Understanding And Reasoning In The Sense That We Are All Working Toward Similar End-Goals. However Words May Be Worded And However Interpreters May Interpret, The Love And Truth Speaks For Itself; Nature Speaks, Intention Speaks, All Exists With Reasoning (Cause And Effect), For Human Beings Innately Are Unique.
Support Indep3ndent Media And Indep3ndent Creators (Free From Corporate/Special Interest), Who Often Face The Modern Wave Of Cens0rship Sweeping The Nation (Literally, Taking Away Information That You May Need To Know Or At Least Be Aware Of And Have The Freedom To Speak/Think).
If You Want To Do Research Like Me But On A Fre3 Fast, 0pen-Sourced, Actually Privat3, Secur3, Built In Ad-Fre3 Browser That Also Earns You Crypt0-Mon3y, Feel Free To Check This Out: https://brave.com/nat216
Downloading This Fre3 Browser Extension Can Then Help You Get Coup0ns Too: www.joinhoney.com/ref/nrqv9hg
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Visit Our Affiliat3s Below To Support The Content You See Here, Used In My Own Family:
The World’s Cleanest Superfo0ds And Pr0ducts (Heavy M3tal Tested, USA Made, Nutri3nt Dense) http://bit.ly/2njS6XI
One Of The Only Supplem3nt Brands To Trust, Recommended By Dr. Derek Rodger, ND (90 Ess3ntial Nutri3nts Needed Everyday For Life + Other Specialized Pr0ducts) http://gthealth.youngevity.com/
Become a Health Coach? Career or Personal? You Can Get A Disc0unt! https://geti.in/2Nt5rZO
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Support Directly (The mission/message, help me make a living, helping other’s living):
PAYPAL- http://paypal.me/natureistheanswer
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#thyroid #brain #aspirin #dairy #pain #toxins #healthy #better #best #thyroidtest
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Music Provided By Audiotool
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Tags: nita, nature is the answer, health, technology, media, news, latest, breakthrough, groundbreaking, obesity, weight loss, cardiovascular, disease, heart, worst, best, better, proven, approved, trends, trending, top, fun facts, dairy, aspirin, pain, sleep, heart, must know, better than, dairy bad, better than cow's milk, brain, toxins, relief
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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
By Cory Edmund Endrulat, INHC
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoryHealth
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE BY CLICKING THE RED BUTTON ABOVE, CLICK THE BELL FOR NOTIFICATIONS
-
We Can Build A Community By Interacting With Content Creators Alike Yourself Of The Real World And On This Platform, For Free Open Thought, Innovation (By Willingness To Challenge Existing Beliefs Or Be Open To New Ideas), Ideas And Expansions Of Knowledge. The Key Here Above All Is To Get People Thinking (And More Aware), If You Agree With This IDEA And Want To Expand Upon It To How You See Best Fit, Become Part Of The Community, Feel Free To Share, Like and Subscribe To Your Free Will. Humanity Has Work To Be Done, And By Seeing The Content For Yourself, May You Ask Questions About Everything And Anything, Comment And Critique, All Criticism Is Accepted And Taken Into Respectful Consideration. The Choices Upon Your Consciousness Is On You (And So You May See First-Person The Information Shared, And The Content Produced, Decide For Yourself), The Power Is With You (And So You May Put Information Into Transformation); This Work May Consist Of Analysis Meant To Be Empowering In Order To Show This Innate Power You Have; The Innate Blueprint Within Nature. This Is Real, Unscripted And Open For Dispute, Controversy And Debate; But Upon Morality, Understanding And Reasoning In The Sense That We Are All Working Toward Similar End-Goals. However Words May Be Worded And However Interpreters May Interpret, The Love And Truth Speaks For Itself; Nature Speaks, Intention Speaks, All Exists With Reasoning (Cause And Effect), For Human Beings Innately Are Unique.
Support Indep3ndent Media And Indep3ndent Creators (Free From Corporate/Special Interest), Who Often Face The Modern Wave Of Cens0rship Sweeping The Nation (Literally, Taking Away Information That You May Need To Know Or At Least Be Aware Of And Have The Freedom To Speak/Think).
If You Want To Do Research Like Me But On A Fre3 Fast, 0pen-Sourced, Actually Privat3, Secur3, Built In Ad-Fre3 Browser That Also Earns You Crypt0-Mon3y, Feel Free To Check This Out: https://brave.com/nat216
Downloading This Fre3 Browser Extension Can Then Help You Get Coup0ns Too: www.joinhoney.com/ref/nrqv9hg
-
Visit Our Affiliat3s Below To Support The Content You See Here, Used In My Own Family:
The World’s Cleanest Superfo0ds And Pr0ducts (Heavy M3tal Tested, USA Made, Nutri3nt Dense) http://bit.ly/2njS6XI
One Of The Only Supplem3nt Brands To Trust, Recommended By Dr. Derek Rodger, ND (90 Ess3ntial Nutri3nts Needed Everyday For Life + Other Specialized Pr0ducts) http://gthealth.youngevity.com/
Become a Health Coach? Career or Personal? You Can Get A Disc0unt! https://geti.in/2Nt5rZO
-
Support Directly (The mission/message, help me make a living, helping other’s living):
PAYPAL- http://paypal.me/natureistheanswer
-
#thyroid #brain #aspirin #dairy #pain #toxins #healthy #better #best #thyroidtest
-
Music Provided By Audiotool
-
Tags: nita, nature is the answer, health, technology, media, news, latest, breakthrough, groundbreaking, obesity, weight loss, cardiovascular, disease, heart, worst, best, better, proven, approved, trends, trending, top, fun facts, dairy, aspirin, pain, sleep, heart, must know, better than, dairy bad, better than cow's milk, brain, toxins, relief
-
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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