Maria Zakharova of the Russian Ministry - Defeated a CNN Journalist with Truth! - Watch until the very end! - 082722

I found this video and the description at Russian Newa on YT

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, answered a question from a CNN journalist that the conduct of a special military operation by Russia in Ukraine allegedly violates international law. In response to this question, Zakharova touched on the topics of referendums in Crimea, Donbass in Donetsk (DNR) and Lugansk (LNR). Also, Zakharova stressed that the United States considers itself exceptional and interprets international law in its favor, or violates it themselves. Also, Zakharova mentioned the illegal incursions of NATO and the United States into the territory of Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Iraq, and so on.







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