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OBAMA ADMINISTRATION LIFTED BLOCK ON "GAIN OF FUNCTION" RESEARCH 11 DAYS BEFORE TRUMP TOOK OFFICE
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472 views • June 07, 2021
TruthVideos1984


This discovery makes the suspicions of an intentionally released Pandemic virus, with a political intent, to “STOP TRUMP” look exponentially more plausible. SARS = Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, the deadly consequence within COVID-19.

With people beginning to recognize that U.S. government officials and the intelligence community have been less than honest, and in some cases downright lying, surrounding the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus; and when we overlay the political motives in the background of mass narrative deflection from media and other institutions; and when we consider the known lengths that people inside the U.S. government were willing to go in their efforts to eliminate President Trump; discovering that President Obama’s administration technically authorized the restart of “gain of function” research (biological weaponization of SARS virus) just days before President Trump took office… is way more than alarming.

Full article:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/06/05/interesting-timing-obama-administration-lifted-block-on-gain-of-function-research-just-eleven-days-before-president-trump-took-office-january-9-2017/

The same government medical professionals and doctors whose signatures supported Obama re-authorizing funding for the creation of SARS biological weapons were the ones in early 2020 to do all they could to push the lie that the China coronavirus happened in nature and was related to bat soup served at a Wuhan, China wet market.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/individuals-behind-obamas-jan-2017-memo-re-authorizing-funding-gain-function-rd-individuals-lied-claimed-covid-wasnt-created-lab/

Download the video:
https://dlsharefile.com/file/M2U3ZDI0OWUt
Keywords
trumpobamaliescrimemaskvaccineeconomywarpandemicbioweaponfaucilockdowncovid-19plandemicgain of functiontruthvideos1984
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