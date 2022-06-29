Monkey pox and hollywood predictive programming

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06/29/2022in this discussion we will talk about the new up and coming domestic terrorist attack that is being talked about in mainstream media. And we will talk on how hollywood serves as the global elites prophet in that they have told you right to your face what the real government puppet masters have in store for us.
Talking points:
- monkey pox was developed in a lab? Speculate that all these pandemic scares follows a pattern.
- Gain of function research: you can't get a virus or sickness from an animal.
- Predictive programming from hollywood /
illuminati
kingsman secret service 2014
biden slips up an announces that we will have more lockdowns
and another vaccine roll out
references:
sherri tenpenny
bryan ardis
peter mccullough
joseph mercola
joel wallach