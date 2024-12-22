BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RFK jr Leads the Way: The Farming Shift Coming in 2025
Pigeon River Farm
Pigeon River Farm
52 followers
47 views • 4 months ago

The farming industry has reached a tipping point. After decades of harmful industrial practices and misguided policies, it's time to pave the way for a healthier, sustainable future. In this video, I dive deep into the stark contrasts between industrial farming and regenerative agriculture and why 2025 could be the turning point we’ve been waiting for. 🛤️ With over 80 years of USDA-driven policies prioritizing profit over soil and food health, we've depleted our soils, increased chronic diseases, and created a system reliant on chemicals and processed foods. But there's hope. RFK Jr.’s bold advocacy for sustainable farming, healthy food, and environmental stewardship is sparking optimism across the agricultural world. Key Topics Discussed: Industrial Farming vs. Regenerative Agriculture: How industrial methods have degraded soil health and led to lower food quality. The Health Crisis Connection: The alarming rise of chronic diseases linked to ultra-processed foods. Regenerative Practices as a Solution: Building healthier soils and producing nutrient-dense foods through better farming. The Role of Standards and Policies: How establishing clear, ethical certifications can reshape the industry. Your Role in the Change: Why supporting local farms and advocating for policy change matters now more than ever. 📊 Fun Fact: Did you know that since the 1970s, the cost of food has decreased while healthcare expenses have skyrocketed? This is the result of policies that prioritized cheap, processed food over public health. It's time to flip the narrative. 📣 Join me as I explore how we can rebuild our food system, support local farmers, and embrace regenerative agriculture practices. Together, we can turn the tables on industrial farming and create a brighter, healthier future for everyone. 👉 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and comment with your thoughts. Let’s spark a conversation that drives change!

Keywords
big agrfkjrregenerative farmingnutrient density
